ESA Proposes Plans for Digital Version of This Year's E3 Game Show

ESA pitches 3 days of live-streamed coverage between June 15-17

The Video Games Chronicle website reported on Monday that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has outlined proposals to game publishers for a digital version of this year's E3 gaming event. According to the website, the ESA is pitching three days of live-streamed coverage between June 15-17. The ESA intends to hold multiple two-hour keynote sessions, an awards show, a preview night on June 14, and additional streams from publishers, influencers, and media partners. The event would also feature media previews and remotely streamed playable game demos with one-to-one assistance from developers.

The plans require the approval of ESA members, which include major game companies.

The ESA had previously planned last year to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event in March 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners at that time that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event this summer." E3 2020 did not have an online event.

Source: Video Games Chronicle (Andy Robinson) via Siliconera