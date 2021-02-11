News
ESA Proposes Plans for Digital Version of This Year's E3 Game Show
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Video Games Chronicle website reported on Monday that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has outlined proposals to game publishers for a digital version of this year's E3 gaming event. According to the website, the ESA is pitching three days of live-streamed coverage between June 15-17. The ESA intends to hold multiple two-hour keynote sessions, an awards show, a preview night on June 14, and additional streams from publishers, influencers, and media partners. The event would also feature media previews and remotely streamed playable game demos with one-to-one assistance from developers.
The plans require the approval of ESA members, which include major game companies.
The ESA had previously planned last year to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.
The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event in March 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners at that time that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event this summer." E3 2020 did not have an online event.
Source: Video Games Chronicle (Andy Robinson) via Siliconera