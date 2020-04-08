E3 Game Show Will Not Hold Online Event in 2020

The PC Gamer website reported that a representative of the E3 gaming event stated that the the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will not present an online E3 2020 event in June. The representative said, "Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements." The ESA plans to hold a "reimagined" E3 in 2021.

The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event in March due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ESA reportedly told its partners at that time that it was "exploring options for an online E3 event this summer."

The trade show was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on June 9-11.

The official website for The [email protected] franchise revealed on Wednesday that The [email protected] Shiny Colors 2nd Live Step Into the Sunset Sky event is canceled. The event was scheduled for May 2 to 3 at Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba. Additionally, the franchise's livestream presentations on April 12 and 19 are canceled.

The official website for the Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film announced on Wednesday that the anime's livestream presentation scheduled to stream on U-NEXT on April 19 is canceled. The livestream was intended to replace the previously suspended Uta no Prince Sama Maji LoveLive 7th Stage event. The announcement noted that staff decided to cancel the livestream in consideration of the performers' and staff members' health.

Sega announced on Tuesday that it is closing its gaming centers in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from Wednesday until at least May 7. Elementary, junior high, and high school students will not be able to enter facilities remaining open on weekdays until 3:00 p.m. without a guardian present. Centers remaining open and their staff will undergo additional disinfecting and related measures to prevent the spread of disease. Sega also asked people to refrain from visiting its gaming centers if they have the symptoms of a cold, a fever, fatigue, or difficulty breathing.

Similarly, Taito announced on Wednesday that it is temporarily closing its arcades in the same seven prefectures. The business hours at many of its remaining locations will be reduced, and some of its services may be canceled. The company announced a ban similar to Sega 's on children entering its arcades before 3:00 p.m. on weekdays. Taito asked customers with the symptoms listed above to refrain from visiting its arcades, and the company requested that people who are coughing or sneezing wear masks.

The official website for Radio Kaikan in Akihabara, Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the popular building is closed from Wednesday until May 6. Some shops are not subject to the closure. The announcement noted that the closure may be extended depending on how the situation progresses.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from this past Tuesday until May 6. The state of emergency allows local governments venues with large crowds.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that there are 1,279,722 confirmed cases worldwide. 72,614 individuals have died from the disease.

As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that Japan has 3,906 cases of COVID-19 with 80 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with 11 deaths.