bilibili Acquires Emon Animation Company

Chinese streaming platform bilibili announced last week that it has wholly acquired Shanghai-based animation company Haoliners Cultures Media Co., Ltd., including Haoliners' Japanese subsidiary Emon Animation Company , on February 3.

Emon was founded in October 2015, and GONZO co-founder Shouji Murahama works as an operating officer in the company. The studio has since worked as the main animation studio for such titles as A Centaur's Life , To Be Hero , Hitori no Shita - the outcast , Spiritpact , and The Silver Guardian (and for sequels to some of these shows), and has assisted in such projects as Flavors of Youth , Attack on Titan , and Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight .

Emon previously bought 51% majority stake in animation studio Artland in 2016, but Artland shut down in 2017, and Emon eventually sold its majority stake to Tokyo-based company LEVELS .

The company bilibili was founded in 2009, and it is China's largest streaming platform for Japanese animation, above TencentVideo and iQIYI . The company streams anime titles and also invests in anime productions. The website also includes Chinese animation and user-uploaded content. The service collects both advertising revenue and pay-per-view subscription charges.

American anime publisher Funimation and bilibili jointly announced a partnership to acquire anime licenses in March 2019. For the partnership, both companies are jointly acquiring licenses "over the next few years," including IP rights for broadcast television, video-on-demand, electronic sell-through, home entertainment, gaming, and merchandise in the United States and China.

Last year, Sony Corporation of America payed about US$400 million to buy 17.3 million shares of bilibili , amounting to 4.98% of the Chinese company's stock. The companies plan to collaborate on projects in the Chinese entertainment market, including animation and mobile games, after signing their business contract.