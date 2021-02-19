The Girl from the Other Side Manga Ends on March 5

The official Twitter account for Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end on March 5.

Nagabe previously revealed in January that they have submitted the manuscript for the manga's final chapter. The manga's 10th volume previously revealed last September that the 11th volume will be the final volume. That volume will ship on April 10.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

Nagabe began the series in 2015 in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine.

Wit Studio produced a 10-minute anime adaptation of the manga that premiered at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal in August 2019. The anime has a DVD that bundled with the limited edition of the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2019.

The American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) ranked the manga on its list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens in 2018 and 2019. The manga was also nominated for the Best Comic award at the 45th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2018.