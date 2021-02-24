Mushishi Manga Gets New Short in Afternoon Magazine

Chapter will be 1st new manga content since 2013 for franchise

The official website for Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Thursday that Yuki Urushibara will publish a new "special short" for the Mushishi manga in the magazine's May issue on March 25. The short is titled "Chikakeru Kage" (The Shadow That Soars Through Land).

Mushishi ran in the Afternoon Season Zōkan manga from 1999 through 2003, and then ran in Afternoon from 2003 to 2008. Urushibara published a two-chapter special for the manga in 2013. Kodansha published 10 main volumes for the manga, and then a special volume featuring the two-chapter special in April 2014.

Del Rey published the manga in English, and then Kodansha Comics republished the manga digitally. The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in 2005, and then the Mushishi: The Next Chapter television anime aired for 20 episodes in 2014. The Mushishi Tokubetsu-hen: Hihamukage special aired in January 2014, the Mushishi Zoku-Shō Tokubetsu-hen: Odoro no Michi special aired in August 2014, and then the Mushishi: Zoku-Shō: Suzu no Shizuku film opened in Japan in May 2015.

