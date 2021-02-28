A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow Manga Ends Serialization in March

publishes manga in English about girl at new school

The official website for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Friday that Makoto Hagino 's A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow ( Nettaigyo ha Yuki ni Kogaeru ) manga will end its serialization in the magazine's May issue, which will ship on March 27.

Hagino had announced on Twitter in December that the manga will end in the ninth compiled book volume.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the series:

Konatsu is a fish out of water at her new school. Can Koyuki, the president of the aquarium club, help her come out of her shell?

Hagino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2017, and Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 26.

