BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Game App Ported to Nintendo Switch This Year

"Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020" concerts rescheduled to June 5-6

The live-streamed " BanG Dream! 6th Anniversary Special" announced on Sunday that the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game will have a Nintendo Switch version that will launch this year.

The special also announced that the " BanG Dream! Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020" concerts, which were delayed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will now run on June 5 and 6 at Saitama's MetLife Dome venue under the new name " BanG Dream! Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020->2021."

The same special on Sunday announced that BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. , the second of two films focused on the " Roselia " in-story band, will open on June 25.

Source: Comic Natalie