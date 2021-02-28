News
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Game App Ported to Nintendo Switch This Year
posted on by Egan Loo
"Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020" concerts rescheduled to June 5-6
The live-streamed "BanG Dream! 6th Anniversary Special" announced on Sunday that the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game will have a Nintendo Switch version that will launch this year.
The special also announced that the "BanG Dream! Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020" concerts, which were delayed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will now run on June 5 and 6 at Saitama's MetLife Dome venue under the new name "BanG Dream! Special☆Live Girls Band Party! 2020->2021."
The same special on Sunday announced that BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am., the second of two films focused on the "Roselia" in-story band, will open on June 25.
Source: Comic Natalie