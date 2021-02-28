Bunny Drop's Yumi Unita Ends Para Para Days Manga

Manga about hard-working animator launched in 2014

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Yumi Unita 's Para Para Days manga. The third and final volume will release in early summer.

Unita launched the manga in Monthly Spirits in October 2014. Shogakukan published the second volume in June 2019.

The manga follows Yashima, a quiet and indifferent animator who works a lot.

Unita's original slice-of-life manga Bunny Drop began serializing in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in 2005 and ended in April 2011. Yen Press published the manga in North America. A television anime adaptation aired in Japan from July to September 2011, and a live-action film version opened in Japan in December 2011.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released Unita's Slumbering Beauty ( Nemurime Hime ) manga in English.

Unita's Sukimasuki manga also inspired a live-action film in 2015.

Source: Monthly Spirits April issue