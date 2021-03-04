Amazon Develops Live-Action Hellsing Film With John Wick Writer

Entertainment website Deadline reported on Thursday that Amazon Studios is developing a live-action film adaptation of Kouta Hirano 's Hellsing manga with Derek Kolstad ( John Wick franchise writer, Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier executive producer) on board as screenwriter.

The project's producers include Kolstad himself, along with Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Ranger 7 Films' Mike Callaghan (who secured the film rights) and Reuben Liber, and Soluble Fish Productions' Jason Lust.

Dark Horse Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

With supernatural horrors haunting the streets and preying upon humanity, the shadowy Hellsing Organization fights back against hell's minions. And Hellsing has a secret weapon in their arsenal: the vampire lord Alucard, whose terrifying powers are needed more than ever as an army of the undead marches on London beneath the banner of the swastika!

Hirano launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 1997, and ended the manga in September 2008 after 11 years. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2009. Dark Horse Comics published the 10th volume of the Hellsing manga in North America in May 2010. Dark Horse Comics is currently releasing the manga in a new three-volume hardcover deluxe edition, and the second volume shipped in November 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2001. Geneon released the 13-episode series in DVD singles from 2002 to 2003. Funimation re-released the series on DVD in 2012. The Hellsing Ultimate OVA series shipped in Japan on an irregular schedule from 2006 to 2012. Geneon released up to the third volume in North America in 2007, before Funimation began distributing the anime. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in April 2017. The series also previously ran on Toonami .

Source: Deadline (Justin Kroll)