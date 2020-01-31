Dark Horse to Release Hellsing Manga in Deluxe Hardcover Edition

Dark Horse Comics confirmed with ANN on Monday that it will release the first volume of a hardcover version of Kouta Hirano 's Hellsing manga on July 14 (the book will be available through Dark Horse 's own website on July 1).

According to Dark Horse , the Hellsing Deluxe Edition will mark the first release of the manga in its original 7x10 serialized format. The edition includes "an embossed casing, sewn binding, and ribbon marker."

The Deluxe Edition will have three volumes. The first hardcover volume will have 696 pages and will compile the manga's first four original volumes. The third hardcover volume will have a bonus section that will include three “Crossfire” side stories (thus making all three releases about equal in length).

Dark Horse describes the manga:

With supernatural horrors haunting the streets and preying upon humanity, the shadowy Hellsing Organization fights back against hell's minions. And Hellsing has a secret weapon in their arsenal: the vampire lord Alucard, whose terrifying powers are needed more than ever as an army of the undead marches on London beneath the banner of the swastika!

Hirano launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 1997, and ended the manga in September 2008 after 11 years. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2009. Dark Horse Comics published the 10th volume of the Hellsing manga in North America in May 2010.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2001. Geneon released the 13-episode series in DVD singles from 2002 to 2003. Funimation re-released the series on DVD in 2012. The Hellsing Ultimate OVA series shipped in Japan on an irregular schedule from 2006 to 2012. Geneon released up to the third volume in North America in 2007, before Funimation began distributing the anime. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in April 2017. The series also previously aired on Toonami .

