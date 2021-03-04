The Silver Case 2425 Game Collection Heads West on Switch on July 6

Collection includes Suda51's The Silver Case, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case games

NIS America announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that it will release Grasshopper Manufacture 's The Silver Case 2425 game collection in the West for Nintendo Switch on July 6. The company revealed a trailer:

NIS America will release a limited edition that includes the Switch game, hardcover art book, soundtrack, two comics, poster, and collector's box.

The Silver Case 2425 is a game collection that includes Gōichi Suda 's (Suda51) The Silver Case game and a remake of the sequel game The 25th Ward: The Silver Case . Grasshopper Manufacture and Active Gaming Media developed the collection.

Nippon Ichi Software released the game collection in Japan for Switch on February 18, and released the collection for the PlayStation 4 in March 2018.

Grasshopper Manufacture released a remastered version of The Silver Case on the Steam, Playism, GOG, and Humble Store platforms for PC in October 2016. The company then released the game for Mac in November 2016. The HD remaster marked the first time the game had an English release. NIS America released the game on the PS4 in North America and Europe in April 2017.

NIS America describes the original game's story:

1999 - the "24 Wards." A string of mysterious serial killings plagues the city. The detectives of the 24 Wards Heinous Crimes Unit have their eyes on one man: Kamui Uehara, legendary serial killer and assassin of a number of government officials 20 years prior in the now-famous "Silver Case." However, nobody knows who— or what—Kamui really is. Has he really returned? Who is this infamous serial killer?

Suda ( Let It Die , Lollipop Chainsaw , Killer is Dead ) directed and wrote the game. The original game featured elements of an adventure game, a puzzle game, and a visual novel.

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case sequel game launched episodically for mobile devices in Japan from 2005 to 2007. NIS America released the game for PS4 and PC via Steam in English in March 2018.