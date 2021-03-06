Denpa Licenses Chika Umino's March comes in like a lion Manga

Company hopes to start releasing manga in summer 2022

Manga publisher Denpa , LLC. announced on Friday that it has licensed Chika Umino 's March comes in like a lion manga. The company stated it hopes to start releasing the series in summer 2022.

Umino's shogi romance manga March comes in like a lion launched in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2007. Hakusensha published the 15th volume in December 2019.

The story centers on Rei, a solitary player of shogi (a Japanese board game related to chess), and his relationships with a neighboring family. He becomes acquainted with Akari, and two young girls, Hinata and Momo, who also have have a large number of cats.

The manga has won the Manga Taisho, Kodansha Manga Awards' Best Shōjo Manga award, and the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes' Grand Prize.

The manga inspired two 22-episode anime seasons in 2016 and 2017. Aniplex of America released both seasons on home video.

The manga also inspired two live-action films. The first film premiered in March 2017 and the second film premiered in April 2017.