The Devil is a Part-Timer! Anime Gets 2nd Season With Returning Cast

The first day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2021" event announced on Saturday that Satoshi Wagahara 's The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel series will have a second anime season. The main cast is returning.

The returning cast members include:

Yen Press publishes both the original light novels and Akio Hiiragi 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

Wagahara launched the light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011. Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011. Kurone Mishima drew another manga spinoff called Hataraku Maou-sama! High School! in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine from 2012 to 2015. Yen Press also published all five volumes of the manga.

The ComicWalker website launched a gourmet-themed manga spinoff titled Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! in August. Oji Sadō is drawing the manga. The manga adapts the latest spinoff volume in the light novel series, which also has the same title. The novel volume shipped in February 2019.

The main novel series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014.