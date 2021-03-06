'The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody' Novels Have Anime in the Works

Fantasia Bunko imprint announced on Saturday that an anime project is in the works for Myōjin Katō 's The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody (Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru or The Greatest Mao Is Reborn to Get Friends ) novel series.

Yen Press is publishing the "school heroic fantasy" novel series in English, and it describes the story.

In his past life, he was known as Demon Lord Varvatos, an all-powerful magic user and ruler. But he was lonely after the loss of his friends and loved ones during his rise to power, so in his dying moments, Varvatos cast a reincarnation spell so that he'd get a second chance at just being a normal guy. At first it looks like that's going to work – he's reborn thousands of years later as villager ARD . Unfortunately for him, his memories are still intact and he's not aware just how much has been lost over the time he spent not existing, and it looks like that's going to cost him his normal life

Katō launched the novel series in 2017 with illustrations by Sao Mizuno , and Fantasia Bunko published the seventh volume last November.

Source: Dengeki Online