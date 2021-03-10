News
Cestvs: The Roman Fighter TV Anime's 1st Full Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Dragon Ash Opening Song, April 14 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for Cestvs: The Roman Fighter, the television anime of Shizuya Wazarai's Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs and Kendo Shitō Den Cestvs manga, posted the anime's first full promotional video and new key visual on Wednesday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Endeavor" by the group Dragon Ash, and it also announces more cast members, more staff members, and the April 14 premiere for the anime.
The newsly announced cast members are:
- Rikiya Koyama as Zafar, Cestvs's trainer
- Kensho Ono as Ruska, a member of the unarmed fighting guards
- Hiroki Touchi as Demitrius, Ruska's father and the head of the unarmed fighting guards
- Yūto Uemura as Nero, the fifth Roman Emperor
- Kikuko Inoue as Agrippina, the mother of the Roman Empire's fifth emperor Nero
- Aya Endo as Sabina, a beautiful daughter of a wealthy family from Pompeii
- Ryota Takeuchi as Emden, Pompeii's greatest fighter
- Sanae Kobayashi as Roxanne of the unarmed fighting guards
- Akio Ohtsuka as Narrator
Hiromu Mineta is starring in the anime as Cestvs, in his first starring role in an anime.
The newly announced staff members are:
- Series Director: Kazuya Monma
- Series Script Supervisor: Toshifumi Kawase
- Scriptwriters: Toshifumi Kawase, Kouji Miura
- 3D Character Design: Kei Yoshikuni
- 2D Character Design: Yuka Shiga, Ako Nakazawa
- Art Director: Kouki Nagayoshi
- Color Key Artist: Hiroyasu Kanemitsu
- Compositing Director of Photography: Teppei Satō
- CG Director: Seiki Hayashi
- Action Coordinator: Yasuhiro Roppongi
- Sound Director: Toru Nakano
The series will premiere on April 14 at 24:55 (effectively, April 15 at 12:55 a.m.) in Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block.
The original manga takes place at the height of the Roman Empire, and follows Cestvs, a boy who is enslaved and placed in a training school for boxers to fight in the Colosseum.
Toshifumi Kawase (Tenjho Tenge, Matchless Raijin-Oh) is the chief director of the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the series. Professional boxer Yoshihiro Kamegai is advising the staff for boxing scenes in the anime. Masahiro Tokuda, Akihiro Manabe, and Yoshiyasu Ueda are composing the music. LOGIC&MAGIC are producing the CG.
Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs ran in Young Animal from 1997 to 2009 and had 15 volumes. Kendo Shitō Den Cestvs launched in Young Animal in 2010, and then moved to Young Animal Arashi in 2014. The manga then moved again to the Manga Park app in 2018. The manga will again move to Hakusensha's Young Animal Zero magazine. Hakusensha published the ninth volume on June 28.
Source: Comic Natalie