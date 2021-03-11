Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG Anime Reveals English, Japanese Casts

New story synopsis, teaser image, stills also unveiled

Netflix unveiled the English and Japanese cast members, a new story synopsis, a new teaser visual, and stills for the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series on Thursday.

Netflix describes the series:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House's network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy's drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

The cast includes:

Nick Apostolides (English) and Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) as Leon S. Kennedy



Stephanie Panisello (English) and Yuko Kaida (Japanese) as Claire Redfield





Both the English and Japanese voices for Leon and Claire have voiced the characters in previous Resident Evil games in the respective languages, most recently in the 2019 Resident Evil 2 game remake.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi is involved in the production and story supervision of the franchise 's "first serialized CG drama." The anime studio TMS Entertainment is producing the project, and Quebico is producing the full 3D CG animation. Quebico is the CG animation studio that Resident Evil: Vendetta co-producer Kei Miyamoto established in Tokyo in 2017. Netflix will exclusively stream the series worldwide in 2021.

Toykopop will release a "manga-style" graphic novel adaptation alongside the series.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil (Biohazard) survival horror game franchise already inspired three CG feature films: 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration , 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation , and most recently, 2017's Resident Evil: Vendetta .

Netflix previously announced that it is producing an eight-episode live-action Resident Evil series. Bronwen Hughes ( The Walking Dead ) is directing the series at Constantin Film, and Andrew Dabb ( Supernatural ) is writing the scripts. (Constantin Film produced all six installments in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed Resident Evil film series.) The Hollywood Reporter describes the story of the live-action Netflix series:

The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.

Sources: Press release, Email correspondence

