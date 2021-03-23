Living-Room Matsunaga-san Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

The May issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Wednesday that Keiko Iwashita 's Living-Room Matsunaga-san ( Living no Matsunaga-san ) manga will end in four chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in July.

The manga's 10th volume previously revealed earlier on March 12 that the manga's 11th volume will be the final volume. The volume will ship in September.

Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga digitally in December 2017. Kodansha Comics is also publishing the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

Forget the familiar: circumstances wrest high schooler Meeko from an ordinary family life to her uncle's boarding house, where she must learn to live with housework and … rather unusual adult housemates. What's more, the oldest of the bunch, Matsunaga-san, is a little scary … but also always looks out for her! Presenting the first volume of Keiko Iwashita 's boarding-house love story!

The manga launched in Dessert in December 2016. The series has 1.6 million copies in print.