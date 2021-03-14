Living-Room Matsunaga-san Manga Ends in Next Volume

The 10th volume of Keiko Iwashita 's Living-Room Matsunaga-san ( Living no Matsunaga-san ) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its next volume. The 11th volume is slated to ship in September.

Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga digitally in December 2017. Kodansha Comics is also publishing the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

Forget the familiar: circumstances wrest high schooler Meeko from an ordinary family life to her uncle's boarding house, where she must learn to live with housework and … rather unusual adult housemates. What's more, the oldest of the bunch, Matsunaga-san, is a little scary … but also always looks out for her! Presenting the first volume of Keiko Iwashita 's boarding-house love story!

The manga runs in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine. The series has 1.6 million copies in print.

