Gundam: Hathaway Film's New English-Subtitled Trailer Previews Alexandros' Theme Song

The Gundam.info portal site began streaming the second trailer on Friday with English subtitles for the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film. The video previews Alexandros' theme song "Senkō" (Flash). The description on the video states, "Please wait for our further announcement regarding our release plans outside Japan."

The site also revealed a new visual, and revealed that Toru Furuya will voice the role of Amuro Ray in the film (Amuro did not appear in the original novels).

Additionally, the official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Friday that Uroaki Sabishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children ) will launch a Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway manga in the magazine's June issue on April 26. The manga's first volume will ship on May 10.

The film will play 214 theaters, a franchise-record high. The film will open in Japan on May 7, after being delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Some theaters will screen the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema starting on opening day. Dolby Cinemas will also screen the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on July 23.

The film stars:

Yoshiyuki Tomino , the creator of the first Gundam series and several of the later projects, wrote the three-volume Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash or alternately, Mobile Suit Gundam : Flash's Hathaway) novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Earth Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara are adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba with adapting Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music

Producer Naohiro Ogata said on the Gundam.info website in March 2020 that the project will feature a "renewal" of the main cast, mobile suit designs, character designs, and music. Hirotaka Suzuoki voiced the character of Bright Noa before he passed away in 2006. Ken Narita voiced the character in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin . Nozomu Sasaki voiced Bright's son Hathaway Noa in the 1988 Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack film.

