Kougu Ishin Group Members Appear in Live-Action My Androgynous Boyfriend Series

Hirotsugu Otsu, Kо̄sei Awaji appear in 1st episode on Thursday

The official website for Colorful Love ~ Genderless Danshi ni Aisareteimasu. ~ , the live-action television series of Tamekō 's My Androgynous Boyfriend ( Genderless Danshi ni Aisareteimasu. ) manga announced on Monday that Hirotsugu Otsu (pictured below far left) and Kо̄sei Awaji (pictured below far right) of the Kougu Ishin musical group and Kitsune comedy duo will appear in the first episode as part of a collaboration.

In the series, Wako becomes a fan of the Kougu Ishin group.

Kougu Ishin is a "2.7 dimensional idol" group that got its start from the "Break Entertainer Championship" project of the variety show Ariyoshi no Kabe. In the group, performers play as tools that have come to life. Otsu plays as a plus driver and Awaji plays as flat nose pliers in the group.

The series will star Ai Yoshikawa (left in image below) as Wako Machida, and Rihito Itagaki (right) as Meguru.

Miki Mizuno (left in image below) plays Asahi Tetsumoto, the editor-in-chief of the manga magazine that employs Wako. Renn Kiriyama (right) plays Kira, a famous model and friend of Meguru.

Oideyasu Oda will play Masami Sakai, editor of the manga magazine's editorial department.

The series will premiere on NTV on Thursday . Izuru Kumasaka, Hiroaki Yuasa , and Takeshi Matsuura are directing the series, with scripts by Fumi Tsubota . Akihiro Manabe is composing the music. The series will run on Thursdays at 11:59 p.m. in the new "MokuDora F" programming timeslot on YTV , NTV , and their network of affiliates.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wako and her androgynous boyfriend don't exactly have the most traditional of relationships. She spends her days working hard in the world of publishing, while he spends his time obsessing over fashion and makeup—all with the goal of making himself beautiful just for her. This romantic slice-of-life story is about love, relationships, and breaking with tradition!

Tamekō launched the manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in February 2018, and the manga is ongoing. Shodensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2020, and Seven Seas published the second volume in September 2020.