My Androgynous Boyfriend Manga Gets Live-Action Series in April

NTV announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Tamekō 's My Androgynous Boyfriend ( Genderless Danshi ni Aisareteimasu. ) manga that will premiere on April 1. The series will star Ai Yoshikawa (left in image below) as Wako Machida, and Rihito Itagaki (right) as Meguru.

Izuru Kumasaka, Hiroaki Yuasa , and Takeshi Matsuura are directing the series, with scripts by Fumi Tsubota . Akihiro Manabe is composing the music. The series will run on Thursdays at 11:59 p.m. in the new "MokuDora F" programming timeslot on YTV , NTV , and their network of affiliates.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wako and her androgynous boyfriend don't exactly have the most traditional of relationships. She spends her days working hard in the world of publishing, while he spends his time obsessing over fashion and makeup—all with the goal of making himself beautiful just for her. This romantic slice-of-life story is about love, relationships, and breaking with tradition!

Tamekō launched the manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in February 2018, and the manga is ongoing. Shodensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2020, and Seven Seas published the second volume in September 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie