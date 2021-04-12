Shiro Moriya Resumes Soloist in a Cage Manga After 2-Year Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's "sudden illness"

Shiro Moriya resumed their Soloist in a Cage ( Ori no Naka no Soloist ) manga on Monday with the 11th chapter, two years after putting the manga on hiatus in March 2019. The manga will continue to update weekly every Monday. As of press time, the English version of the 11th chapter is not yet out on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus site.

Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a prison where every single prisoner is housed, an inescapable cage, which has grown to the size of being considered a “city”. Born and raised in that bleak and snowy city, a young girl lives alone with her baby brother. What will be their fate…? Their story of hope and struggle begins here—

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The first two volumes of the manga will ship in Japan on June 4. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha 's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.

Sources: Oricon, Shonen Jump+, MANGA Plus