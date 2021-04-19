HIDIVE Streams Nana Anime

Platform will stream 2 episodes every week beginning on April 22

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will stream the English-dubbed version and the English-subtitled version of the NANA television anime series. The platform will stream two episodes every week beginning on April 22 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The series will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Central and South America, Spain, and Portugal.

Sentai Filmworks previously announced that it has licensed the NANA television anime series and will release it in high definition. The company is planning to release the series through digital outlets and later on home video.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Two twenty-somethings seemingly share nothing in common apart from their first name, but a chance meeting on a train bound for Tokyo sets Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki on a collision course with destiny. Nana Komatsu, a love-at-first-sight dreamer, aims to find enduring happiness in the big city. Nana Osaki, neo punk rock vocalist, pursues her burning ambitions of musical stardom and worldwide fame. As their fates increasingly intertwine, they each chase their dreams — until the harsh realities of life in big city Tokyo threaten to tear everything apart.

The anime premiered in Japan in 2006. Viz Media previously released the series on DVD, and Netflix and Hulu previously streamed the series.

Morio Asaka ( Chihayafuru , My Love Story!! ) directed the anime at Madhouse ( No Game, No Life , Death Note ). Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Glass Mask ) provided series composition, and Kunihiko Hamada ( Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chihayafuru ) designed the characters. Tomoki Hasegawa ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , D.N.Angel ) composed the music.

Ai Yazawa launched the original manga series in Shueisha 's Cookie magazine in May 2000. Yazawa put the manga on hiatus in 2009 while being treated for an unspecified serious illness. She was released from the hospital in 2010 and revealed that she did not know when or if she would return to working again. Viz Media released all 21 volumes of the series in North America.

The manga also inspired two live-action films in 2005 and 2006.

