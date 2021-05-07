Voice of Ayumu Maihama would have difficulty performing while standing

The official website for The [email protected] franchise announced on Friday that Megumi Toda , who plays Ayumu Maihama, will not appear at THE [email protected] MILLION LIVE! 7thLIVE [email protected] FLYER!!! Reburn event on May 23 due to myofascial pain syndrome, or muscle pain, and lower back spinal nerve pain. This makes it difficult for her to perform while standing.

The organizers, management, and Toda had discussions about her ability to attend the event, and they ultimately decided that her physical condition would be considered first.

The event will be held on Fuji-Q Highland Conifer Forest on May 22-23.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Million Live! smartphone and browser game is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Namco Bandai Games released the game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game features the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allows players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

The first game in The [email protected] franchise inspired Sunrise 's 2007 loose television anime adaptation, which Sentai Filmworks licensed for North America. The game franchise then spawned A-1 Pictures ' more direct adaptation that included a 2011 television anime series, several original video anime, and a 2014 anime film, THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . Crunchyroll streamed A-1 Pictures ' television series as it aired in Japan.