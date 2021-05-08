Children of the Whales Comedy Spinoff Manga Ends in June

Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Manabu! manga launched in April 2018

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Thursday that Ebi Umeda's Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Manabu! (The Children of the Whales Study Atop the Sand) spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 5.

The manga is a comedy spinoff of Abi Umeda 's Children of the Whales ( Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Utau ) manga, with the the characters in a modern school setting. Ebi Umeda is Abi Umeda 's sister. Abi Umeda drew the original storyboards for the concept, which formed the basis for a two-part OVA included in the Blu-ray Disc release of the Children of the Whales anime in January and March 2018.

The manga spinoff launched in Mystery Bonita in April 2018.

Abi Umeda launched the original Children of the Whales manga in Monthly Mystery Bonita in 2013 as her second shōjo manga. Akita Shoten published the 19th compiled book volume on April 16. Viz Media is releasing the manga, and it released the 16th volume on January 19. Mystery Bonita revealed in February 2020 that the manga is nearing its climax.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2017. Netflix premiered the anime outside of Japan in 2018. The anime also had two original video anime ( OVA ) that shipped in January and March 2018.