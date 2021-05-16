Final Fantasy XIV Game Reveals More Details, November 23 Launch Date for Endwalker Expansion

Expansion will introduce new Reaper job class, male Viera race, 6 new areas, new Mount

Square Enix revealed during its Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival livestream event on Saturday that the Endwalker ( Gyōgetsu no Finale ) expansion for its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG will release on November 23. Pre-ordering the expansion will give players early access to it on November 19.

The company streamed full trailers for the expansion.

English Version



Japanese Version



The expansion will introduce the new Reaper job class. Square Enix streamed a trailer for the new job class.

The expansion will introduce the male version of the Viera race in its update patch 6.0.

The Viera race originally launched with the game's third expansion, Shadowbringers , in July 2019. The company also announced that it will launch a female version of the Hrothgar race at a later date.

The expansion will introduce six new areas and dungeons within the game.

The expansion will also introduce a new Mount named Arion.

The game will have a new data center in Oceania that will become available before the patch 6.1. Square Enix delayed the launch of the data center because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

The open beta for the PlayStation 5 version of the game launched worldwide on April 13. The PS5 version will officially launch with the game's patch 5.55 on May 25.

Endwalker , the game's fourth expansion, will feature the new job Sage (healer), as well as Reaper (melee DPS). Square Enix describes the story of the expansion:

Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn™ to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.

The new expansion will include a level cap increase from 80 to 90, new dungeons, a new high-difficulty raid, new "small-scale PvP content," new areas, a new beast tribe, new gear and crafting recipes, a new residential district, and more. Game director Naoki Yoshida had stated the new expansion's release was delayed by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled Heavensward , in June 2015. The second expansion, Stormblood , launched in June 2017. The game has surpassed 20 million registered users worldwide.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action television miniseries debuted on Netflix in the United States in September 2017. The original source material also inspired a live-action film remake with a new cast that opened in June 2019. The game is also inspiring a live-action series at Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind.

