Final Fantasy XIV Game Details New Endwalker Expansion, PS5 Version

Expansion launches this fall; Patch 5.5 launches in 2 parts in April, May

Square Enix revealed during a livestream event on Saturday for its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG that it will release a new expansion for the game titled Endwalker ( Gyōgetsu no Finale ) this fall. The company also revealed that the game will get a PlayStation 5 version, and an open beta for that version will launch on April 13 worldwide. The full version on PS5 will be available after the open beta concludes.

Square Enix is streaming trailers for the new expansion and the PS5 version:

English Version



Japanese Version



Endwalker , the game's fourth expansion, will feature the new job Sage (healer), as well as another new job (melee DPS). Square Enix describes the story of the expansion:

Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn™ to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.

The new expansion will also include a level cap increase from 80 to 90, new dungeons, a new high-difficulty raid, new "small-scale PvP content," new areas, a new beast tribe, new gear and crafting recipes, a new residential district, and more. Game director Naoki Yoshida stated the new expansion's release was delayed by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A free "Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021" event will be held on May 15-16.

Yoshida also revealed that the game's Patch 5.5 "Death Unto Dawn" will launch in two installments on April 13 and at the end of May.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled Heavensward , in June 2015. The second expansion, Stormblood , launched in June 2017. The third expansion, Shadowbringers , launched in July 2019. The game has surpassed 20 million registered users worldwide.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action television miniseries debuted on Netflix in the United States in September 2017. The original source material also inspired a live-action film remake with a new cast that opened in June 2019. The game is also inspiring a live-action series at Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind.

Sources: Press release, Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase livestream, Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXII livestream