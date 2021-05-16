News
FujoCon 2021 Online Event Hosts Scarlet Beriko as Guest of Honor
posted on by Adriana Hazra
BL Garden announced on Wednesday that it will host manga creator Scarlet Beriko at its FujoCon 2021 digital convention. The convention takes place from June 11-13.
Scarlet Beriko has authored manga such as Jealousy, Minori's Hand, and Queen and the Tailor. Viz Media's SuBLime imprint began publishing her Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato (Yondaime Ooyamato Tatsuyuki or Tatsuyuki Oyamato the 4th) manga in English in August 2019. The imprint also published her Jackass! and Jealousy manga in English. Renta! is publishing Beriko's Minori's Hand manga in English.
Beriko's Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato manga inspired its own side-story drama CD in 2016.
BL Garden launched the digital-only convention FujoCon in 2020. The free-to-attend convention "aims to bring adult BL fans from across the globe together to celebrate the genre they love."
Source: Press release