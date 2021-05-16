FujoCon 2021 Online Event Hosts Scarlet Beriko as Guest of Honor

Digital convention takes place from June 11-13

BL Garden announced on Wednesday that it will host manga creator Scarlet Beriko at its FujoCon 2021 digital convention. The convention takes place from June 11-13.

Scarlet Beriko has authored manga such as Jealousy , Minori's Hand , and Queen and the Tailor . Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint began publishing her Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato ( Yondaime Ooyamato Tatsuyuki or Tatsuyuki Oyamato the 4th ) manga in English in August 2019. The imprint also published her Jackass! and Jealousy manga in English. Renta! is publishing Beriko's Minori's Hand manga in English.

Beriko's Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato manga inspired its own side-story drama CD in 2016.

BL Garden launched the digital-only convention FujoCon in 2020. The free-to-attend convention "aims to bring adult BL fans from across the globe together to celebrate the genre they love."



