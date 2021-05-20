The Detective Is Already Dead Anime Casts Maria Naganawa

5th key visual features Naganawa's character Alicia

The staff of the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that it has cast Maria Naganawa as Alicia. The staff also unveiled the fifth key visual, which features Alicia.

The show will premiere in July on AT-X , BS- NTV , and Tokyo MX .

The anime stars:

Manabu Kurihara ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! character designer/chief animation director) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( Hensuki , Holmes of Kyoto , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters.

The novels center around Kimihiko Kimizuka, a third-year high school student and former assistant of a detective named Siesta. He made Siesta's acquaintance three years ago, 10,000 meters above the ground in a hijacked plane. The two went on one death-defying adventure after another for three years that eventually ended with Siesta's untimely death. Left alone, Kimihiko tries his best to reintegrate himself back into a normal life.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Mugiko launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020.

Yen Press announced on January 16 that it will start publishing the novels in English in June.