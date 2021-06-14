Hello World Anime Film Debuts at #1 in China, Earns Over 687 Million Yen at Chinese Box Office

Sci-fi love story film debuted in China on Friday

Hello World , the original anime film by director Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica , debuted in China on Friday at #1 at the box office. On Saturday, the film maintained a #4 spot, and on Sunday, the film claimed the #3 spot. The film earned over 40 million yuan, which is about 687 million yen. This number exceeds the 600 million yen that the film made during its entire run in Japan.

The film opened in Japan in September 2019, and debuted at #6 at the Japanese box office.

The "sci-fi love story" film is set in Kyoto in the year 2027, and will feature famous landmarks such as Fushimi Inari Taisha and Kamo Shrine. The film centers on Naomi Katagaki, a male high school student. One day, a person who calls himself Naomi 10 years from now appears in front of the young Naomi. Together, they must change the future and save a classmate, Ruri, whom the younger Naomi starts to date in three months.

Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED ) directed the film at Graphinica ( Expelled from Paradise ). Mado Nozaki (Bablyon novel series, KADO - The Right Answer ) wrote the screenplay, and Yukiko Horiguchi ( K-ON! , Lucky Star , Tamako Love Story ) designed the characters.