Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Event Virtually Screens Animated Shorts from June 11–21
posted on by Adriana Hazra
18 animated short films by Japanese creators stream worldwide for free
The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 event is virtually screening 18 animated short films by Japanese creators from June 11–21 for free. The films are available to stream worldwide, and some feature English subtitles.
The animated short films include:
- Itsuki Kamei's Kimi no Shibafu wa Aoi (Your grass is greener)
- Yuta Shinkai's BON-NOU
- Ryo Murakawa's Sunset – HIGURE
- Yuichi Kitahata's project_SKY
- Keito Ogami's SKYPUNK
- Shiro Yaguchi's Ou Ana (The Chasing Hole)
- Shigeru Motoki's Tsumurin: Funkoro Oyakata ni Okurimono (sumurin, presenting a gift to Master Funkoro.)
- Tune Sugihara's Shichigorosawa no Kitsune (The Fox of Shichigorosawa)
- Escosora Clemhyn's ADARNIA : A sci-fi short film
- Naohiro Inoue's Spy Girl
- Kaoru Furuko's Minna no Bōken (The Adventure of Us)
- Akari Tada's Hitoiki (breath a sigh of relief)
- Kae Hatsumura's Ugokanai Hito (indifferent person)
- Yuki Kusama's Picnic
- Miyu Shimizu's Awesome
- Masanao Kawajiri's Aru Nihon no Ekaki Shōnen (A Japanese Boy Who Draws)
- Tomoki Misato's My Little Goat
- Seiji Ohara's The Ancestor
The films are also screening physically at various locations in Tokyo from June 12-20.
Source: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's website