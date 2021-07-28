Anime Expo Returns to Los Angeles as Physical Event on July 1-4, 2022

The staff of Anime Expo announced on Wednesday that the event will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

The The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention this year.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention. The event featured streamed content from companies such as Bushiroad , Bandai Namco Arts , Crunchyroll , Right Stuf Anime, Viz Media , Sekai Project , WayForward, and more. The event also included panel discussions, industry announcements, live content, "exclusive content from Japan," Q&As, "community & educational segments," and "community features."

