Anime Expo Returns to Los Angeles as Physical Event on July 1-4, 2022
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff of Anime Expo announced on Wednesday that the event will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.
The The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention this year.
Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund.
Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention. The event featured streamed content from companies such as Bushiroad, Bandai Namco Arts, Crunchyroll, Right Stuf Anime, Viz Media, Sekai Project, WayForward, and more. The event also included panel discussions, industry announcements, live content, "exclusive content from Japan," Q&As, "community & educational segments," and "community features."
