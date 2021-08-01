AKB48 Cancels Concerts, Appearances After 7 Members Test Positive for COVID-19

7 idol group members tested positive over the weekend

The official blog of the AKB48 idol group announced on Sunday that group members Maho Omori, Narumi Kuranō, Nagisa Sakaguchi, Serika Nagano, Yuka Suzuki, Sorano Uemi, and Remi Tokunaga have all been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Omori, Kuranō, Nagano, and Suzuki each had a fever last Friday, and then tested positive for the disease through a PCR test on Saturday. Sakaguchi and Uemi also had a fever on Saturday, and similarly tested positive on Sunday. Tokunaga had a fever on Sunday, and tested positive on the same day.

The idol group's management has canceled live concerts and event appearances until next week. That includes Monday's Murayama Team 4 "Te o Tsunaginagara" performance, Friday's "SkyPer! Idol Fes! ~2021 Natsu~" event on the BS SkyPer! channel and SkyPer! on Demand, Saturday's " AKB48 Fresh Concert ~Natsu wa Yappari AKB48 !~," and Sunday's "8-Gatsu 8-Nichi wa Eight no Hi 2021 Yokohama Oshare Matsuri" event.

The announcement also noted that since determining who were in close contact with the seven members is currently difficult, it has asked everyone in the group that were in contact with the seven members to self-isolate at home.

Another member, Kayoko Takita, had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19 and was hospitalized from July 20 to July 26. She has since recuperated in self-isolation at home and is resuming activities on Monday.