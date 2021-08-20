Gundam Breaker Battlogue Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff, October Premiere

The official website for the Gundam Breaker Battlogue project revealed on Friday a promotional video, cast, staff, visuals, and the October 2021 premiere for the anime portion of the project.

The cast includes:

Yuka Iguchi as Misa Satsukino

Kensho Ono as Ryūsei Fudо̄

Rie Takahashi as Sana Miyama

Yūki Ono as Tо̄ma Aizen

Tomokazu Sugita as Kadomatsu

The mecha include:

Gundam Helios

Blazing Gundam

Gundam Perfect Strike Freedom

Gundam Live Lance Heaven

Gundam 00 Command Qan[T]

Gundam Barbataurus

The anime portion of the project will be a six-episode short anime series. The project will stream this fall on the Gundam YouTube channel in Japan and on Gundam.info outside of Japan in October.

Masami Obari ( Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue , Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture ) is directing the anime and Sunrise is credited with planning and production. Yūichirō Kitaoka and Sо̄ Mayumi are writing the screenplay. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters ) and Shuri Toida ( Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) are designing the characters. Yuriko Chiba is credited as the Gundam Breaker 3 character designer, and taiki is credited as the Gundam Breaker Mobile character designer. Mechanical designers on the project include: Kunio Okawara , Kanetake Ebikawa , Kyōtarō Andō (Studio GS), Kyoryu Kuramo, Kyoshi Takigawa , and Naohiro Washio .

Shinya Kusumegi ( Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is the chief mecha animator. Kenta Masuda ( Absolute Duo ) is the art director. Hiroyasu Kanemitsu is in charge of color design. Yūki Murozono is the CGI director, Daichi Nogami ( Gundam Build Fighters is the cinematographer, and Yukiko Nojiri is the editor. Jin Aketagawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is the sound director.

The new "HG Gundam Breaker Battlogue Series" of Gunpla will allow fans to purchase and customize their own Gunpla with different head, body, arm, and leg parts. The staff also plan to sell limited edition Gunpla in the United States.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and later for PC.