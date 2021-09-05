News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan August List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes rank in top 20

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 11 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for August.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

