News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan August List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes rank in top 20
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 11 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for August.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 11
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 23
- #3 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 6
- #4 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 28
- #5 — Junji Ito's Sensor hardcover
- #6 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5 Golden Wind volume 1
- #7 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #8 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 45
- #9 — Kaiu Shirai's The Promised Neverland volume 20
- #10 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #11 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #13 — Junji Ito's Tomie Complete Deluxe Edition hardcover
- #14 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki 3-in-1 Deluxe Edition hardcover
- #16 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe hardcover volume 2
- #17 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 14
- #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
- #19 — Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku volume 1
- #20 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe hardcover volume 1
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)