News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan July List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga volumes including My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Uzumaki, Attack on Titan, Death Note, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Hunter X Hunter, Tomie, Demon Slayer, One-Punch Man, Naruto rank in top 20
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for July.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 28
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #6 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki 3-in-1 Deluxe Edition
- #7 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #9 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
- #10 — Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Death Note Black Edition volume 1
- #11 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #12 — Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter volume 1
- #13 — Junji Ito's Tomie Complete Deluxe Edition HC
- #14 — Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes volume 10
- #15 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 2
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 22
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 6
- #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #19 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 1
- #20 — Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto volume 1
One of the other titles on the list was the second volume of Yen Press' release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic at #8.
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)