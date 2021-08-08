Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan July List

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 1 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for July.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

One of the other titles on the list was the second volume of Yen Press ' release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic at #8.

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)