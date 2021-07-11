News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan June List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all top 20 spots with volumes of Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Death Note, Attack on Titan, SPY x FAMILY, Uzumaki, The Promised Neverland, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun on list
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 28 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.
Manga occupied all 20 spots on the rankings for the month, for the third month in a row:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 28
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 5
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 10
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 22
- #5 — Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Death Note Black Edition volume 1
- #6 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 5
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #9 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 8
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #14 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 9
- #16 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 4
- #18 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 13
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)