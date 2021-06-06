News
Attack on Titan Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all top 20 spots with volumes of Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, SPY x FAMILY, Tokyo Ghoul, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Komi Can't Communicate, Hunter X Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen
Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 33 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.
Manga occupied all 20 spots on the rankings for the month, for the second month in a row:
- #1 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 33
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 8
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 9
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #6 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
- #9 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #10 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 11
- #11 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #12 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 7
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 12
- #16 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 1
- #17 — Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter volume 1
- #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #19 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)