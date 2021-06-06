News
Attack on Titan Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all top 20 spots with volumes of Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, SPY x FAMILY, Tokyo Ghoul, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Komi Can't Communicate, Hunter X Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 33 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.

Manga occupied all 20 spots on the rankings for the month, for the second month in a row:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List
discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives