My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all top 20 spots with volumes of Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Ghoul on list
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for April.
Manga occupied all 20 spots on the rankings for April:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 9
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #6 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 21
- #8 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #9 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #10 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 8
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 7
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 4
- #16 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 9
- #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 7
- #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)