My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all top 20 spots with volumes of Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Ghoul on list

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for April.

Manga occupied all 20 spots on the rankings for April:

  • #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 27
  • #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
  • #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 9
  • #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
  • #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
  • #6 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
  • #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 21
  • #8 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
  • #9 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
  • #10 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
  • #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
  • #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
  • #13 —  Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 8
  • #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 7
  • #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 4
  • #16 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
  • #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 9
  • #18 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
  • #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 7
  • #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

