News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes including My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, The Promised Neverland, Haikyu!!, SPY x FAMILY, Jujutsu Kaisen rank in top 20
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #5 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #6 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #9 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #10 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 1
- #11 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #12 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 4
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #18 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 2
- #19 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 2
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
The other title on the list was Yen Press' release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic at #14.
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Milton Griepp)