My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes including The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Haikyu!!, Given, Uzumaki, Tokyo Ghoul, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun rank in top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
- #6 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 8
- #8 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #10 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #11 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 1
- #12 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 2
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 4
- #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #15 — Natsuki Kizu's Given volume 5
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #17 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #18 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #19 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #20 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan Box Set season 1 part 1
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)