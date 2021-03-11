My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

The final few episodes are where Johnson and Kyle's narrative begins to take shape, though, and when PR:TB gets to “the good stuff”, it really is good.

― As a lifelong fan of giant robot anime and kaiju movies, I adored Guillermo del Toro's 2013 monster/mecha smash'em-up, Pacific Rim. I was less enthusiastic about the sequel, 2018's Pacific Rim: Uprising, since it lacked any participation from del To...