My Hero Academia Ranks #2 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes including The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Haikyu!!, Given, Uzumaki, Tokyo Ghoul, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun rank in top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

