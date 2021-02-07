News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes including Jujutsu Kaisen, The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Death Note, Uzumaki, Tokyo Ghoul rank in top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for January.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #3 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #7 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #9 — Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Death Note Black Edition volume 1
- #10 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 2
- #11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #13 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #14 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #15 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #18 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 18
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)