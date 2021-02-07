News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga volumes including Jujutsu Kaisen, The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Death Note, Uzumaki, Tokyo Ghoul rank in top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 26 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for January.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

