My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Annual BookScan 2020 List
15 manga volumes including Demon Slayer, Uzumaki, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Tokyo Ghoul rank in top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for 2020.
The top 20 list for 2020 featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #6 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 23
- #9 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #10 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 5
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25
- #17 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 1
- #18 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 22
- #20 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
