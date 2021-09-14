The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt TV Anime's Promo Video Unveils More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Tōru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series posted the first full promotional video and the "1.5th" key visual on Tuesday. The video announces three more cast members, and previews all the cast members announced thus far (except for Yuki Nakashima ).





The newly announced cast members are:

Yōko Hikasa as Fyshe Blundell (top right in image below) Yuki Sakakihara as Nanaki Ralei (bottom left) Yuki Nakashima as Zeno (bottom right)

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

The anime's cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein, Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei, Sayaka Senbongi as Falanya Elk Arbalest, and Nao Tōyama as Lowellmina Earthworld.

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Xin Ya Cai is the assistant director. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , Higehiro ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ryūnosuke Ōji is designing the characters. Yoshihiro Tsukashita is the 3D director. Hirotsugu Kakoi is the art director, while Fusako Nakao is the color designer. Toshihiko Sahashi is composing the music.

Mai Hasegawa (editz) is in charge of editing. Natsumi Uchida is the director of photography. Ryousuke Naya is the audio director. Studio Mausu is credited for Audio Production . Yuuma Oogami is credited as the animation producer.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and AT-X in January 2022.

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the 10th volume on August 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

