'The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt' Light Novels Get TV Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Sōma Saitō stars as Prince Wein in Toru Toba's story

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2021" event announced on Sunday that Toru Toba's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) (Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. Voice Sōma Saitō made the announcement and confirmed that he stars as the titular character Wein.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018. Toru Toba writes the novels and fal_maro provides the art.

Source: GA Fes 2021 livestream

