Seven Knights 2 Sequel Smartphone Game Gets Global Release This Year

Original game inspired TV anime earlier this year

Netmarble announced on Tuesday that it will release its Seven Knights 2 sequel game worldwide this year for iOS and Android devices.

Netmarble released the sequel game in November 2020. The original Seven Knights game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. Netmarble has also released the smartphone game in English.

The company describes the story:

On the day the sun refused to rise

The God of Destruction divided his power into twelve pieces.

and distributed it to twelve chosen leaders on earth.

Among them, Seven were chosen in the land of Asgard.

Their deadly powers threatened each other, and war seemed to be inevitable.

Goddess Ellena took pity upon the world and decided to end the war by selecting a boy she deemed worthy, and bestowed her own powers to him hidden deep in his consciousness in order to prevent misuse.

After finding out about his adopted past, Evan, the son of a general, embarks on an adventure to search for his real parents, along with a necklace given to him by his birth parents as the only clue.

During his adventure, Evan came across a town after it was ravaged by the Goblins. and rescued a girl named Karin from danger.

After losing both her parents to the Goblin raids, Karin decides to leave her town to start her own adventure alongside Evan.

The game inspired a television anime titled Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyū no Keishōsha (The Hero's Successor) that premiered on April 4.

Netmarble released a Nintendo Switch game in the franchise titled Seven Knights -Time Wanderer- ( Seven Knights: Jikū no Tabibito ) in English and Japanese in November 2020.

Source: Press release