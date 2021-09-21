Deaimon Anime's 1st English-Subtitled Video Unveils More Cast, Staff

The official website for the anime of Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga posted the anime's first English-subtitled full promotional video on Tuesday. (The video debuted at this year's KyoMAF 2021 event in Kyoto on Saturday. The anime itself is in Kyoto.) The video introduces the characters, and it and the website also announced more cast and staff members.

The newly announced cast members are:

Shigyō Satō is designing the props and drawing the confectionaries. Yūki Yomogida is designing the 2D art and costumes, and Yumiko Kuga ( Studio Jack ) is the art director. Yukie Yamamoto (Inaho) is directing the CG, and Noa Matsumoto (Inaho) is the compositing director of photography. Akari Saitō ( Mishima Editing Room ) is editing. Ren Takada is composing the music. Hiroto Morishita is directing the audio. Midorimatsu is presenting the project.

The manga's story centers on Nagomu, a man who left his home in Kyoto and his family's confectionary shop when he became a musician. Upon hearing that his father has been hospitalized though, he comes back home to take over the family business. However, while he was gone, a young girl named Itsuka started working at the shop. The whereabouts of Itsuka's parents is unknown, and she has no other relatives, and Nagomu finds himself as foster parent for Itsuka. Itsuka, on the other hand, dislikes Nagomu for abandoning the family to become a musician. She proclaims that it will be her who will take over the shop one day instead of Nagomu.

The anime stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Nagomu Irino and Kozue Yūki as Itsuka Yukihira.

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet , AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ) is directing the anime at Encourage Films ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM , Etotama , Isekai Cheat Magician ). Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

The anime will premiere in 2022.

The manga launched in the May 2016 issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled volume on May 1, and will publish the 12th volume on October 4.

ADV Manga previously published part of Asano's Tengai Retrogical manga in English.