Slice-of-Life Fantasy TV Anime Classroom For Heroes Confirmed

Shueisha confirmed on Friday that Shin Araki 's Classroom For Heroes ( Eiyū Kyōshitsu ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The announcement came on the 12th light novel volume's wraparound jacket band.

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ).

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015, and Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th compiled book volume on June 11. Shueisha will ship the 13th volume on October 12. The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation.

Araki previously wrote the GJ Club light novel series. which had nine main volumes from 2010 to 2012, and a sequel middle school series that ran for eight main volumes from 2012 to 2014. The novels inspired a 2013 television anime. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Sources: Dash X Bunko editors' Twitter account, Comic Natalie