Code Geass Social Game Restarts Development, Launches for PC, Smartphones in Spring 2022

DMM Games announced on Wednesday that its Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories social game is restarting the development process with f4samurai as the developers. The company also revealed that the game will get a PC release, which will launch alongside the smartphone version in spring 2022. DMM Games streamed a teaser promotional video:

The company also revealed a new main visual by Yuriko Chiba and Eiji Nakada , animation directors of the Code Geass anime.

The game will feature a new story with full voice acting. Segments with Knightmare Frames will be in full 3D.

The main character (players can choose between male or female designs, designed by Shirabi ) works with Lelouch and the Order of the Black Knights at the beginning of the game.

The Pendulum is an original Knightmare Frame design by Astrays for the game. The main character pilots the Pendulum in the game's original story.

The action role-playing game was originally slated to launch in winter 2018 as a PC browser game, but was then listed with no release window. The game will also launch for DMM Games Player for Windows, iOS, and Android. Rock band FLOW will perform the game's theme song "Pendulum." The game will be free to play, with optional in-game purchases available.