Viz Media, Manga Plus Offer 'Protect Me, Shugomaru!' Manga in English

"School activities gag" manga follows strange bodyguard

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media 's website began releasing Daiki Ihara's Protect Me, Shugomaru! ( Mamore! Shugomaru ) manga on Monday.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

Being a bodyguard isn't easy, especially when you're a danger to everyone around you!

This year's 51st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched the manga on Monday. The "school activities gag" manga centers on a strange bodyguard.

Daiki Ihara is the artist of the One Piece gag spinoff manga Koi Suru One Piece , which launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in June 2018. Ihara posted in a statement in the manga's 141st and latest chapter on November 7 that they would be stopping publication of the manga in order to work on their new Protect Me, Shugomaru! manga.

